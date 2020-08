Sherrie L.(Martin) DeanA small memorial service will be held at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. A link to the live stream service may be found, under Sherrie's name, at www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com . Memorial donations, in Sherrie's name, may be made to Aultman Hospice or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Rossi (330)492-5830