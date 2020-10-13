1/1
Sherry L. (Doney) Goddard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry L. Goddard (Doney)

age 59 passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Sherry was born to the late Richard and Gloria Doney. Sherry was a 1979 graduate of Minerva High School.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Ray and John; her husband, Larry Goddard. Sherry is survived by her son, Brian (LaDesta) Gribble; granddaughter, Embyr; her sister, Yolanda Yeagley; numerous nieces, nephews and her companion, Roger Nixon and his family. Sherry leaves behind so many lifelong and dear friends who miss her every day. Life will not be the same without her.

A celebration of Sherry's life will be conducted at a later date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved