Sherry L. Goddard (Doney)
age 59 passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Sherry was born to the late Richard and Gloria Doney. Sherry was a 1979 graduate of Minerva High School.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Ray and John; her husband, Larry Goddard. Sherry is survived by her son, Brian (LaDesta) Gribble; granddaughter, Embyr; her sister, Yolanda Yeagley; numerous nieces, nephews and her companion, Roger Nixon and his family. Sherry leaves behind so many lifelong and dear friends who miss her every day. Life will not be the same without her.
A celebration of Sherry's life will be conducted at a later date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
