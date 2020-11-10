1/1
Sherry L. Rozaieski
1963 - 2020
Sherry L. Rozaieski

Age 57, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Friday November 6, 2020 in her home. She was born June 21, 1963 in Canton to Harry and Sandy (Slabaugh) Girton. Sherry was a 1981 graduate of Canton South High School. She was formerly employed by Standard Printing, Carmel Publishing and co-operated a home cleaning service. She was an animal advocate assisting with animal placement, supporting the Stark County Humane Society and many animal shelters. Sherry's smile, laughter and zest for life will not be forgotten.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sandy Girton; father-in-law, Joseph Rozaieski; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Rozaieski; two brothers-in-law, Randy Betz and Carl "Luke" Matulis. Sherry is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Rozaieski to whom she was married 32 years; two children, Mitchell (Jessi) Rozaieski and Kendal Rozaieski; her father, Harry Girton; adopted son, Alex Babb; brother-in-law, Jerry Rozaieski; two sisters-in-law, Sheri Orlandi and Christine Betz; many extended family members and good friends.

Family and friends will be received Saturday November 14, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. A private family service will follow. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the animal rescue of your choice. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2020.
