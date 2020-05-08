Sherry Lynn Fluharty
Age 70, passed away on May 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in Detroit, Mich., on January 11, 1950, to the late Phyllis (Gene) and Virginia Morgan. She was a 1968 Graduate of Washington High School. Sherry became a nurses aide for Doctors Hospital and Affinity Hospital, and also work with in home care for the elderly. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Sherry is survived by her son, Robert (Wendy) Fluharty; siblings, Dennis Morgan and Phyllis (Dale) McAninch; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a niece and four nephews; and her best friend Zoey.
There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be made at www.paquelet.com.
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.