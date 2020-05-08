Sherry Lynn Fluharty
1950 - 2020
Sherry Lynn Fluharty

Age 70, passed away on May 5, 2020, at her home. She was born in Detroit, Mich., on January 11, 1950, to the late Phyllis (Gene) and Virginia Morgan. She was a 1968 Graduate of Washington High School. Sherry became a nurses aide for Doctors Hospital and Affinity Hospital, and also work with in home care for the elderly. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Sherry is survived by her son, Robert (Wendy) Fluharty; siblings, Dennis Morgan and Phyllis (Dale) McAninch; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a niece and four nephews; and her best friend Zoey.

There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be made at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Sherry will be very missed at the condos. Ron and I will miss her and her best buddy stopping by to visit with us and our buddy. You have our sincere sympathy. Please give Zoey a big hug and kiss from us daily. I hope Zoey has the best life possible!
Elaine Harper
Neighbor
