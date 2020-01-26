Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greentown United Methodist Church
3088 State St NW
Greentown, OH
Sherry Lynn (McEwen) Smith

Sherry Lynn (McEwen) Smith Obituary
Sherry Lynn (McEwen) Smith

age 72 passed peacefully on January 22, 2020. She lived in Greentown and North Canton.

Beloved wife of Bruce and mother to Michael. She is survived by her mother, Juanita Woods, sister Karen (George) Manos, and many nieces and nephews.

She was a music lover and played handbells at various churches, sang in various choirs and played piano. Her greatest joy was homeschooling her son and was an active member Chesca.

There will be a time of fellowship and remembering on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Greentown United Methodist Church (3088 State St NW, Greentown, OH 44630) from 2 PM- 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sherry's memory to the Greentown United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020
