Sherry M. Sampsel
age 69 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family. Sherry was born on February 14, 1951 in Massillon to Leroy and Mary (Phillips) Harrold. She was president of SMS Contractors, Inc, and the owner of Captain Dicks Drive Thru.
Sherry is preceded by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Terry Sampsel, children, Kevin Sampsel and Christopher (Kelli) Sampsel, and grandchildren, Abby, Ally, Christian, and Kelsi Sampsel.
Sherry was fortunate to have the Harrold cousins visit her and filling her with kindness. She was thankful for her condo lunch ladies; Ellen, Patty, Marilyn, Sherry, Pat, Sandy, and Alli for always being there for her, as well as all her good friends at the condo association. She was so lucky to have her adoptive grandchildren, whom she called her "special boys," and she was very proud to have a special daughter-in-law Kelli Sampsel who loves her family so much. She loved everyone from the bottom of the ocean to the top of the sky.
A private family gathering will be held. Sherry will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2020