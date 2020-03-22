|
Sheryl Diane Lovgren
passed away from this life on March 17, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on November 4, 1955.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Carol Barchalk (nee Frakes). Sherry is survived by her husband of 26 years, Scott Lovgren; brothers, Scott Barchalk (Marcia) and Randy Barchalk (Rose); sisters Christy O'Connell (Alec) and Bonnie Shafer and ten nieces and nephews.
After graduating from North Canton High School, Sherry worked for Red Lobster Restaurant, and was rapidly promoted to a manager position. She worked in Columbus, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan. In the early 80's, her love of travel found her owning and operating a pet store in Fairbanks, Alaska. It became a favorite hangout for friends and customers. When Sherry's father died, she moved back to North Canton to help her mother and begin a new phase in her life. She got married and became a Realtor. She helped families find the perfect home for 22 years and retired last year. Sherry was involved in several business referral organization, specifically BNI, and another called "Gold Connections", which she co-founded. She played euchre in two card clubs at the North Canton Eagles. One met on a monthly basis, and a weekly club which they called "RED". She had many friends throughout the Realtor community, the business community and with her card clubs.
Sheryl Diane Lovgren - SHERRY - will be greatly missed.
