Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
SHIRLEE ANN DEMUESY


1939 - 2019
SHIRLEE ANN DEMUESY Obituary
Shirlee Ann DeMuesy

passed away Thursday, July 18th, after an extended illness. She was born in Canton Ohio on December 2, 1939 to the late Charles and Ruth Baer. Shirlee was employed for many years at McArdles IGA in Jackson township. She enjoyed playing golf, spending winters in Myrtle Beach and Sunset Beach, and all things that included family and friends. She was a loving wife to her late husband Ed DeMuesy and a special grandmother to her seven grandchildren. In addition, she was a caring friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ed DeMuesy. She is survived by her three sons, Tim (Annie), Todd (Dawn), and Scott. In addition she will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Jake(Melissa), Mitch, Amanda, Christopher, Miles, Katie and Samantha DeMuesy. Also surviving are brothers Mike (Karen)Baer and Tom Baer, and sister Carol Rohrer, brothers in law Bob (Cindy) DeMuesy, Ron (Kathie) DeMuesy, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, July 24 from 3-7pm at the Karlo –Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Rd., Canton, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Steve Kimbrel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Medical Center Hospice, 7568 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720.
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019
