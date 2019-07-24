|
|
Shirley A. Allen
Age 68, of North Canton, passed away Sat., July 13, 2019. She was born Dec. 26, 1950 in Canton, a daughter of the late Michael and Mildred (Jones) Yablonski, and was a life resident of this area. Shirley was a 1968 graduate of Lehman High School. She was a retired Insurance Agent from Ron Smith Agency, and previously was office manager at the Art Institute. Shirley was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton and a former member of Congress Lake Country Club.
She is survived by her husband, D. William Allen, to whom she was married 43 years on July 10th; two sons, Ryon (Christopher Grove) Allen and Michael Allen; a granddaughter, Cecelia Allen; and a sister, Janet Knight. She has a great love for her family and her rescue dog O'Brien and dachshund Noelle.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Warstler Cemetery with Fr. Tom Bishop officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Stark County Humane Society, PO Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on July 24, 2019