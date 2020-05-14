Shirley A. Blaggage 70 of Canal Fulton, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Shirley was born in Ravenna and had been a resident of Canal Fulton for 43 years. She was a bank manager most of her career. She was a member of the Red Hats Society, VFW Auxiliary and SS Philip and James Catholic Church. Shirley enjoyed being a sports mom to her kids. She loved to socialize and spend time with family and friends. Shirley is remembered by many as full of laughter, smiles and happiness.Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Boyd and Dorothy (Dobson) Stuchell. She was married 40 years to Gary Blagg; and is survived by daughter, Kimberly Huss; son, Ryan Blagg; grandchildren, Payton Huss, Quenton Huss, and Zachary Blagg; brothers, Thomas Boyd, Bret Stuchell, Bart Stuchell, Brian Stuchell and Art Stuchell. She had many cousins, nieces and nephews and came from a large family. She was a Grandma, Mother, Aunt, and Godparent.There will be no Mass due to the current pandemic. A viewing will be held for immediate family members at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home. Burial will occur at Canal Fulton Cemetery where friends and family are welcome on Saturday, May 16th at 1 p.m. for a burial remembrance.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356