Shirley A. Buckridgeage 85, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Canton on February 6, 1935 to the late William and Anna (Crawford) Beard. She was a graduate of Middlebranch High School, and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Capital University. Shirley was a Master Certified Grapho Analyst, and was also employed as a optometric assistant, retiring in 2014.She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ralph H. Buckridge, Jr.; sons, Ralph (Lori) Buckridge and Ray (Carolyn) Buckridge; grandchildren: Amanda, Megan, Matthew, and Michael; great grandchildren, Javier, Raffia; and sister, Mary (Frank) Jones.There will be no calling hours. A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.ROSSI, (330) 492-5830