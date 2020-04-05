|
|
Shirley A (Kempf) Ferguson
age 89 of Perry Township passed away Thurs. April 1, 2020. She was born September 25, 1930 to her parents Clyde Dean and Margaret (Owens) Kempf. She was a beautician for many years, had a bakery and drove school bus for Perry Local School and retired.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harlan D Ferguson Sr, a daughter Mary Margaret Broucker, a brother Clyde Kempf and a brother Kermit Kempf. Survivors include children Patricia (Herman) Simon, Pamela (Richard) Diehl, Paula (Jerry) Deutschman, Harlan Jr (Sandy) Ferguson, 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren: a sister Eileen (William) Kobel and several nieces and nephews.
Her wishes were to be cremated. Donations can be sent to Compassionate Care Aultman Woodlawn.
Graveside service for immediate family only at North Lawn Cemetery where her ashes will be buried. Those wishing can view this obituary, sign the online guest book or share fond memories at www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020