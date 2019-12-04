|
|
Shirley A. McCann
86, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on November 10, 2019. She was born on November 20, 1932 the daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy Krebs. She was a woman of faith. Shirley had much love in her heart, quick to smile, and was always very dedicated and supportive to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James P. McCann; son Michael McCann. Shirley is survived by her loving family, daughter Judy Alton; son Patrick (Wendy) McCann; six beloved grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday (December 6) from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Richville United Church of Christ (6125 Richville Dr. Navarre) where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor William Stuart officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019