Shirley A. (Ingerham) McCartney
Shirley A. (Ingerham) McCartney

age 86, of Canton, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at The Laurels of Massillon from complications due to Covid-19. She was born April 11, 1934 in Canton to the late William and Mamie Ingerham. She was a retired RN for Aultman Hospital and was a member of LifeHope Community Church. She had a great love for reading.

Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard G. McCartney in 2003 and two brothers, James Ingerman and Harold Winklepleck. She is survived by four children, Gail (Victor) Valli of Canton; Cindy (Ronald) Craver of Navarre; Richard G. II (Sandee) McCartney with whom she lived; and Susan (Jeffrey) Childress of Canton. She had 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Ingerham.

Due to the current Covid conditions, there will be no calling hours. Graveside service will be held Thursday, December 3rd at 2 p.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Ray Gill officiating. Please wear your mask! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LifeHope Community Church, 7096 Hills & Dales Rd NW, Canton OH 44708.

The Reed Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Reed 330.477.6721

Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
