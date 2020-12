Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley A.



(Ingerham)



McCartney



Due to the current Covid conditions, there will be no calling hours. Graveside service will be held Thursday, December 3rd at 2 p.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Ray Gill officiating. Please wear your mask! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LifeHope Community Church, 7096 Hills & Dales Rd NW, Canton OH 44708. The Reed Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Reed 330.477.6721



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store