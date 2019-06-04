Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley A. Phillips Obituary
Shirley A.

Phillips

Age 68 of Canton, passed away Saturday, June 1st at Hennis of Bolivar. Shirley was born in Panama City, Fla. on August 15, 1950 to the late Lee and Olean Taylor.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Grady, in 2002. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lynette (Tim) Dauterman of Canton; and granddaughter, Bridget Ann (Tyler) Miller.

There will be no callings or services. Arrangements were made by the Rossi Family Funeral Home.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now