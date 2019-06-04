|
|
Shirley A.
Phillips
Age 68 of Canton, passed away Saturday, June 1st at Hennis of Bolivar. Shirley was born in Panama City, Fla. on August 15, 1950 to the late Lee and Olean Taylor.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Grady, in 2002. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lynette (Tim) Dauterman of Canton; and granddaughter, Bridget Ann (Tyler) Miller.
There will be no callings or services. Arrangements were made by the Rossi Family Funeral Home.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019