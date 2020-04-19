Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Shirley A. Roberts

Shirley A. Roberts Obituary
Shirley A. Roberts

age 84 of Hartville, OH passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, of natural causes. She was born in Marion on December 20, 1935, to the late Rueben and Catherine Mathias. Shirley will be remembered for her extreme kindness and generosity. Following high school, she married Richard Roberts, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage prior to his passing in September 2019. She was very proud of the fact that she was the first female quality control inspector for The Hoover Company since World War II. Shirley left Hoover in 1974 to obtain her LPN from Aultman Hospital School of Nursing. Due to declining health, she retired from nursing. Shirley and Richard spent the next five years traveling to all 48 contiguous states and Canada in their motorhome. They finally settled in Florida where she became an accomplished watercolor artist.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley is preceded in death by her dear sisters Glenna Mae and Evelyn. She is survived by her daughters RoseMarie and Melinda, son, Richard Dale (Julie) Roberts, grandson, Miles (Caitlin) Roberts, great-grandchildren, Collin and Evelyn, and beloved sisters Marge, Doris and Phyllis.

There are no calling hours and the family will be holding a private service. Memorial contributions can be made in Shirley's memory to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Life Changing Medicine Center (200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020
