Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rothlauf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. (Hurtt) Rothlauf


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. (Hurtt) Rothlauf Obituary
Shirley A. (Hurtt) Rothlauf

82, of North Canton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Akron on Nov. 3, 1936 to the late Stanley and Dorothy Staib and was a graduate of Akron Springfield High School. She enjoyed sudoku puzzles, needlework and gardening and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Rothlauf; son, Gregory Hurtt and granddaughter, Paige Hurtt. She leaves her son, Tim Hurtt; daughters, Laura Clapsaddle, Janine Baughman and Michelle (Mike) Bodnar; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Stanley (Diane) Staib and sister, Patricia Frase.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Gabrail Cancer Center, 4875 Higbee Ave. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now