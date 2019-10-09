|
Shirley A. (Hurtt) Rothlauf
82, of North Canton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Akron on Nov. 3, 1936 to the late Stanley and Dorothy Staib and was a graduate of Akron Springfield High School. She enjoyed sudoku puzzles, needlework and gardening and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Rothlauf; son, Gregory Hurtt and granddaughter, Paige Hurtt. She leaves her son, Tim Hurtt; daughters, Laura Clapsaddle, Janine Baughman and Michelle (Mike) Bodnar; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Stanley (Diane) Staib and sister, Patricia Frase.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to the Gabrail Cancer Center, 4875 Higbee Ave. NW Canton, OH 44718. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
