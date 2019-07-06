|
Shirley A. Siedler
Age 86, of Canton, passed away July 4, 2019. She was born April 25, 1933 in Canton, daughter to the late Edward and Mary (English) Yant. Shirley was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and was a collector of anything and everything and enjoyed playing bingo, especially going on trips to the Indian casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bernie, Kenneth, James and Donald Yant. Survivors include her children, Jeannette Marie (David) Jentgen, Joette Katherine (Paul) Ingram, Donald Scott Siedler, Daniel Walter Siedler, Jacqueline Elaine (Kevin) Connolly, Jeanne Ann Zupp, Joyce Renee Siedler; 18 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Sue) Yant, Rich (Susan) Yant, Timothy (Darlee) Yant, Janet Keim and Cheryl Taylor. There are numerous nieces and nephews also surviving. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Bo and cat, Bella.
Funeral service will be held Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Calling hours will be held two hours prior on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Those wishing to send their condolences may visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 6, 2019