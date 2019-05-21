|
|
Shirley A. Walsh
Shirley A. Walsh, age 84, of Doylestown, passed away on May 17, 2019. Born on April 7, 1935 in Akron, to the late Alfred and Pauline (Kindig) Bachtel, she was a resident of Doylestown since 1968. Shirley worked alongside her husband, Robert for many years running the family farm. A member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Altar Society, and Doylestown Lions, she enjoyed working in her garden. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2007.
She is survived by her sons, John (Lisa) of Bolivar, OH, Paul (Michelle), Jim, all of Doylestown; grandchildren: Nicholas, Evan, Gavin, Caroline, Payton, and Justin; other family and many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gilcrest Center / Adult Daycare, 593 Gates St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at:
www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019