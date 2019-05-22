|
|
Shirley A. Walsh
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday,
May 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Calling hours will be
(TONIGHT) Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. In lieu of flowers,
memorials may be made to
the Gilcrest Center / Adult
Daycare, 593 Gates St., Doylestown, OH, 44230.
