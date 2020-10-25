1/1
SHIRLEY A. WAREHIME
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Warehime

"Together Again"

age 89, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. She was born December 29, 1930 in Cambridge, Ohio, to Frank and Eva (Ankrom) Wilson. She graduated from Lincoln High School and enjoyed a 40-year career with The Buckeye Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and spent 20 years alongside her late husband Don, teaching The Joy Sunday School Class at Dueber United Methodist Church. Shirley's greatest joy was being surrounded by her entire family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years; and her daughter, Linda. She is survived by children: Donna (Donald) Perks and Kathy Warehime; grandchildren: Erin (Jimmy) Paumier, Nathan Perks, Amy Perks and Megan (Jason) Albright. Great grandchildren: Bret, Layne, Kallyn, Emmi, Griffin, Harper, Liam, Aylah, Maddin, and Sawyer.

Calling hours will be Monday, October 26th., from 4-6 PM at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave. N. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 27th., at 11AM at Sunset Hills Burial Park with Rev. Donald Perks officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Aultman Hospice or the Akron Canton Food Bank. Social distancing and masks will be required for all public services.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved