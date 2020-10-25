Shirley A. Warehime"Together Again"age 89, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. She was born December 29, 1930 in Cambridge, Ohio, to Frank and Eva (Ankrom) Wilson. She graduated from Lincoln High School and enjoyed a 40-year career with The Buckeye Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and spent 20 years alongside her late husband Don, teaching The Joy Sunday School Class at Dueber United Methodist Church. Shirley's greatest joy was being surrounded by her entire family.She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years; and her daughter, Linda. She is survived by children: Donna (Donald) Perks and Kathy Warehime; grandchildren: Erin (Jimmy) Paumier, Nathan Perks, Amy Perks and Megan (Jason) Albright. Great grandchildren: Bret, Layne, Kallyn, Emmi, Griffin, Harper, Liam, Aylah, Maddin, and Sawyer.Calling hours will be Monday, October 26th., from 4-6 PM at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave. N. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 27th., at 11AM at Sunset Hills Burial Park with Rev. Donald Perks officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Aultman Hospice or the Akron Canton Food Bank. Social distancing and masks will be required for all public services.Arnold - Canton330-456-7291