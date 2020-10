Dear family,



Where do I begin, I grew up living next door to Dean, Shirley and the girls. We instantly fell in love with them. They were wonderful neighbors and friends. I went to Bible School with them and this became the beginning of their loving influence in our lives. Frank and I joined the Joy Class. Their love, caring and prayers for all of us young parents was such an impact on all of us. They were always welcoming us all to their home for some homemade ice cream and Shirleys Texas Sheet Cake.



I thank God that my parents moved next door to them. I believe that was no coincidence.



I know Shirley is happy to join her love Dean and daughter, Linda.



May God be with the family and rejoice for the amazing life and influence on so many.

Love and prayers, Elaine Longo (and Frank in my heart)

