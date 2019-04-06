Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
chapel of North Lawn Cemetery
Shirley A. Webster


Shirley A. Webster
Shirley A. Webster Obituary
Shirley A. Webster 1931-2019

Age 87, of Massillon, formerly of North Canton, passed away April 3, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born September 12, 1931 in Yates Center, Kansas, daughter to the late Arthur and Edie (Bacon) McCormick. Shirley earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Texas Western College in El Paso, Texas and her Master of Arts degree from Kent State University. She was a business education teacher at Canton South High School retiring in 1995 following 28 years of teaching. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and Ohio and American Vocational Teacher's Association.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Webster; sister, Helen F. Lee and brother, A. Richard McCormick. Survivors include her son, Dudley Webster (Barbara); daughter, Dana Webster Bailey (Kevin) ; grandchildren, Tracy, Kelli and Terry; great grandchildren, Rebecca, Elizabeth, William Michael, John Robert, Adeline and Loralei and special buddies, Mandy and Peanut.

Calling hours will be held Monday at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel from 12-2 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019
