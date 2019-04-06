|
|
Shirley A. Webster 1931-2019
Age 87, of Massillon, formerly of North Canton, passed away April 3, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born September 12, 1931 in Yates Center, Kansas, daughter to the late Arthur and Edie (Bacon) McCormick. Shirley earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Texas Western College in El Paso, Texas and her Master of Arts degree from Kent State University. She was a business education teacher at Canton South High School retiring in 1995 following 28 years of teaching. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and Ohio and American Vocational Teacher's Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Webster; sister, Helen F. Lee and brother, A. Richard McCormick. Survivors include her son, Dudley Webster (Barbara); daughter, Dana Webster Bailey (Kevin) ; grandchildren, Tracy, Kelli and Terry; great grandchildren, Rebecca, Elizabeth, William Michael, John Robert, Adeline and Loralei and special buddies, Mandy and Peanut.
Calling hours will be held Monday at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel from 12-2 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019