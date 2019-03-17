Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple
515 Whipple Ave. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Canton Baptist Temple
515 Whipple Ave. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Fry


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann Fry Obituary
Shirley Ann Fry

80, of Burlington, N.C., formerly of Canton passed away on March 8, 2019. Shirley was born in Dunlo, Pa., on Dec. 20, 1938 to the late Walter and Pauline Sherman. She was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple. Her life was her children and grandchildren and enjoyed traveling with her children.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Fry, Jr.; sisters, Sherry Bramble and Joyce Baum; brothers, Rusty Sherman and Butch Sherman. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Fred) Johnson, Jamie (Peggy) Fry and Kevin (Terri) Fry; grandchildren, Megan (Stephan) Lopez, Kevin Fry and Jeffrey Arredondo; great-granddaughter, Verity Lopez; siblings, Jean (Criss) Daughdrill, Kathy (JW) Tyndall and James (Sandy) Sherman; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44708 with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now