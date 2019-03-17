|
Shirley Ann Fry
80, of Burlington, N.C., formerly of Canton passed away on March 8, 2019. Shirley was born in Dunlo, Pa., on Dec. 20, 1938 to the late Walter and Pauline Sherman. She was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple. Her life was her children and grandchildren and enjoyed traveling with her children.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Fry, Jr.; sisters, Sherry Bramble and Joyce Baum; brothers, Rusty Sherman and Butch Sherman. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Fred) Johnson, Jamie (Peggy) Fry and Kevin (Terri) Fry; grandchildren, Megan (Stephan) Lopez, Kevin Fry and Jeffrey Arredondo; great-granddaughter, Verity Lopez; siblings, Jean (Criss) Daughdrill, Kathy (JW) Tyndall and James (Sandy) Sherman; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at the Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44708 with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019