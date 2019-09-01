Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
SHIRLEY ANN MURPHY


1938 - 2019
SHIRLEY ANN MURPHY Obituary
Shirley Ann Murphy

80, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born September 11, 1938 in Paris, Ohio to the late Jay and Bernice Maurer.

Shirley loved to play Bingo and Poker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Murphy; daughter, Leann Murphy; sister, Inaz and

brother, Gene.

Shirley is survived by her children: Gary Osborn, Kim (Vivian) Osborn and Lori Hester; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; sister, Joy Callicoat; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Larry Fletcher officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019
