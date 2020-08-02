Shirley Ann (Beddell) Wright



age 84 of Canton, became an angel on Monday, July 27, 2020. Born on Feb. 24, 1936 in Canton to the late James and Pauline Beddell, she attended Lincoln High School. Always a hard worker, she worked many places throughout her career, most recently at Mercy Medical Center. Mom was also extremely proud of her home, taking great care of her lawn and flowers, and loved to decorate her home. But, most of all she was proud of her family, and loved them very much! She will be sorely missed, but we take comfort that she is at peace.



In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy and Don Beddell, Charlotte Gilmore, and Norma Pappas, and daughter-in-law, Mary (Birone) Wright. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey and Steven (Christine) Wright, Linda Sherer (Joseph Kennedy); grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, David (Terri) Beddell, former husband, Daniel Wright, and many other friends and relatives.



A private memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store