Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Canton Seventh-day Adventist Church
3700-38th Street NW
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton Seventh-day Adventist Church
3700-38th Street NW
Shirley Bradway-(Calderon) Ferguson

Shirley Bradway-(Calderon) Ferguson Obituary
Shirley Bradway-(Calderone)

Ferguson

Services officiated by Pastor Ken Ferguson, father-in-law, and Pastor William Rodriguez will be held at Canton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3700-38th Street NW. Calling hours Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6-8 p.m. at church, funeral Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m. Burial and meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Shirley's name to Rossi Family Funeral Home.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019
