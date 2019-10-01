|
Shirley Bradway-(Calderone)
Ferguson
Services officiated by Pastor Ken Ferguson, father-in-law, and Pastor William Rodriguez will be held at Canton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3700-38th Street NW. Calling hours Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6-8 p.m. at church, funeral Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m. Burial and meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Shirley's name to Rossi Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019