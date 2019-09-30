|
Shirley Bradway-
(Calderone) Ferguson
57, born 1962 of Massillon quietly went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 27, 2019. A graduate of 1981 Sebring McKinley High School, she's most remembered for being a devoted wife to Brian Ferguson; loving mother to Ashley (Zach) VanHorn of Canton, Jonathon (Reba) Calderone of Alliance; step mother of Cody Ferguson; proud grandmother of four grandchildren, Zalina, Zayden, Carter and Jace; sister of Carol Bradway; daughter of Deanna Bradway; companion to her dog Maggie Mae, and many faithful friends who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her father, James Bradway; Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles. She worked for MYCAP of Mahoning county, and then went on to being an faithful active member of Massillon Connection Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Services officiated by Pastor Ken Ferguson, father-in-law, and Pastor William Rodriguez will be held at Canton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3700-38th Street NW. Calling hours Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6-8 p.m. at church, funeral Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m. Burial and meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Shirley's name to Rossi Family Funeral Home.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 30, 2019