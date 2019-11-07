|
Shirley E. Barnhart
79, of Tuscarawas Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Shirley was born on May 20, 1940 in Massillon the daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Brown. Shirley loved to travel. She also had a special love for children. Shirley loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, George Holman; son, George F. Holman; sisters, Wanda Winters and Thelma Martin; and her brother, Walter "Butch" Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Charles J. Barnhart, with whom she shared 31 years of marriage; step-daughters, Wendy (Steve) Deemer and Tracy (Keith) Creek; sister, Linda (Clayton) Bennett; and brothers, Bob Brown and Kenny Brown.
A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019