The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY BARNHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY E. BARNHART


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY E. BARNHART Obituary
Shirley E. Barnhart

79, of Tuscarawas Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Shirley was born on May 20, 1940 in Massillon the daughter of the late Walter and Josephine Brown. Shirley loved to travel. She also had a special love for children. Shirley loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, George Holman; son, George F. Holman; sisters, Wanda Winters and Thelma Martin; and her brother, Walter "Butch" Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Charles J. Barnhart, with whom she shared 31 years of marriage; step-daughters, Wendy (Steve) Deemer and Tracy (Keith) Creek; sister, Linda (Clayton) Bennett; and brothers, Bob Brown and Kenny Brown.

A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now