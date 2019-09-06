|
Shirley "Jean" Harbaugh "Together Again"
Age 87 passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. She joins her teenage sweetheart and husband of 69 years, William Harbaugh who preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2019. Jean was born June 4, 1932 to the late Harry and Grace (Giles) Sichler. She was a lifelong resident of the Canton area and a member of the Fraternal Order Eagles Aerie #141 Auxiliary. Jean was an avid bowler and had even been awarded for picking up the "big four". She devoted her life to being a strong and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all. Jean has left the kitchen.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, William and Vicki Harbaugh, Robert and Savannah Harbaugh; three daughters and sons-in-law, Doris and Gary DeVaul, Deanna (Doug) Upperman, Donna Harbaugh and Don Amadii; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Martha Hockensmith. Preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Mooney and Rosanne Timberlake.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor Elden Smith officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 2–3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center and Hospice.
