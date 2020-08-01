1/1
Shirley Irene Hinerman
1934 - 2020
Shirley Irene Hinerman

Age 86, of Hartville, went Home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her husband Raymond on Thursday July 30, 2020. She was born July 1, 1934 at home in Pike Township, East Sparta, to the late Vernon and Eunice (Medley) Evans, and graduated from Hartville High School. She worked for First National Bank in Hartville. She married Raymond Hinerman after his service in the military on September 9, 1956. She was a member of The Chapel in Marlboro and Jolly Pilgrims. Her number one passion was her family. She was a sports enthusiast and was known for her presence on the sidelines to cheer on her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; brother, Harley Evans; brother-in-law, Chuck Slusser. She is survived by her daughter, Lea (Brent) Packey; granddaughters, Alissa (Tony) Milini, Andrea (Adam) Fetty; great-grandchildren, AJ, Austin, Averi and Brody Milini, Drew and Alaynna Fetty; siblings, Mick (Alice) Evans, Pat Slusser; siblings-in-law, Peggy (Ken) Zellers, Maxine Reese, Max (Sandra) Hinerman, Greta Hinerman, Joanne Hinerman and Rita Evans; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Sunday 3-6 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are Monday 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating and can also be viewed live on Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook. Masks and distancing will be observed. Final resting place is St. Jacobs Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center. Memorials may be made to The Chapel in Marlboro.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2020.
