Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Shirley J. Byers

Shirley J. Byers Obituary
Shirley J. Byers

Age 91, of Holly Hill, Fla., formerly of Canton, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Shirley was born in Canton to the late George and Florence Evans and was a 1945 graduate of Lincoln High School. Shirley moved from Canton to Daytona Beach, Fla. in the late 1970's. In addition to working as a medical transcriptionist, Shirley was an avid gardener and dessert chef.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Clayton Byers, Jr.; brother, Buster Evans and ex-husband, Clayton Byers, Sr. Shirley is survived by her children, Sharon (Paul) Crow, Ted Byers and Kenny (Angela Page) Byers; grandchildren, Steven Crow, Ann Marie Byers (Dan) Kennedy and Jason (fiancé, Kimberly Barkheimer) Byers; great grandchildren, Courtney, Katelyn and Daniel Kennedy, Morgan and Logan Byers; sister, Florence "Babe" Strebel; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW with Pastor Dr. Richard Holmes officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call two hours (11-1) prior to the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Humane Society of Stark County 5100 Peach St., NE, Louisville, OH 44641. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com

Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes & Cremation Service

330-455-0349

Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
