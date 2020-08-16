Shirley J. Hill
age 85, of North Canton, passed away Aug. 8, at St. Luke Lutheran Home. She was born Aug. 25, 1934 in Canton to Harry and Karin (Sjoholm) McCoy and graduated from McKinley High School in 1952 where she was a majorette. Following high school, she graduated from the Aultman School of Nursing. Shirley was a lifelong McKinley supporter, staying active with the Alumni Association of 1952, attending all reunions and events. Shirley adored her family and especially loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Hill of 64 years; daughters, Karin (Mike) Heidy, Kathy Draher; son, Robert Hill; grandchildren, Kristin (Daniel) Dunnivan, Nathan (Jamie) Heidy, Jennifer (Jon) Stem, Bobby (Kyle) Hill, Rachel (Austin) Shanower, Jim (Jen) Draher and Benn (Emily) Draher; great-grandchildren, Jonah, Joel, Jaxson, Everhett, Josiah, JJ, Austin, Alex and Millie. Preceeded in death by brother Harold McCoy and son-in-law David Draher.
Cremation has taken place and services are private for the family. Condolences may be left at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to RedOak Church c/o RiverTree Jackson, 7373 Portage St. NW, Massillon, Ohio. 44646.
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver, 330-456-7291