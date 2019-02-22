|
Shirley J. Kellerman 1933-2019
85, of North Canton passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born September 7, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late William and Loraine Hayes. Shirley was a very outgoing individual who made friends very easily. She enjoyed talking with friends, laughing and making others laugh. She will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lawrence Kellerman; daughter, Vanessa (nee Kellerman) Molzahn and brother, James Hayes. Shirley is survived by her son, Jim Kellerman; brother, Michael (Shirley) Hayes; son-in-law, James Molzahn; grandsons, Christopher Molzahn and Joshua Draves-Kellerman.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with services to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Stephanie Lee officiating. In honoring Shirley wishes she will be cremated after services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lions Club International, Empowering Service Fund. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019