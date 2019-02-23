|
Shirley J.
Kellerman
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with services to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Stephanie Lee officiating. In honoring Shirley wishes she will be cremated after services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lions Club International, Empowering Service Fund. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2019
