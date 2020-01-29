Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Thomas


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley J. Thomas Obituary
Shirley J. Thomas

93, of Massillon went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020 after being diagnosed with cancer. She was born July 2, 1926 in Massillon, Ohio to the late James and Anna Thomas. Shirley graduated from Washington High School, Columbia Bible College and Aultman School of Nursing. She served as a missionary for 25 years in Mali, Africa with United World Mission. Shirley was a 60 plus year member of Faith Community Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Galvin; brothers, Russell, Ralph and Eugene Thomas. Shirley is survived by her brother, Richard Thomas of Mich. and sister, Mary Ann (Robert) Jerles of Bolivar, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and dear niece and caregiver for 10 years, Heather Muster.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Elden Smith officiating a celebration of her life. In honoring Shirley wishes she will be cremated after services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Faith Community Church or Aultman Hospice.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -