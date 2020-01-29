|
|
Shirley J. Thomas
93, of Massillon went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020 after being diagnosed with cancer. She was born July 2, 1926 in Massillon, Ohio to the late James and Anna Thomas. Shirley graduated from Washington High School, Columbia Bible College and Aultman School of Nursing. She served as a missionary for 25 years in Mali, Africa with United World Mission. Shirley was a 60 plus year member of Faith Community Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Galvin; brothers, Russell, Ralph and Eugene Thomas. Shirley is survived by her brother, Richard Thomas of Mich. and sister, Mary Ann (Robert) Jerles of Bolivar, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and dear niece and caregiver for 10 years, Heather Muster.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Elden Smith officiating a celebration of her life. In honoring Shirley wishes she will be cremated after services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Faith Community Church or Aultman Hospice.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020