Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Shirley J. Thomas

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Elden Smith officiating a celebration of her life. In honoring Shirley wishes she will be cremated after services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Faith Community Church or Aultman Hospice. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020
