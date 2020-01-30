|
Shirley J. Thomas
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Elden Smith officiating a celebration of her life. In honoring Shirley wishes she will be cremated after services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Faith Community Church or Aultman Hospice. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020