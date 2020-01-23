Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Shirley Morris
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calling hours
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeral service
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Shirley Jean Morris


1937 - 2020
Shirley Jean Morris Obituary
Shirley Jean Morris

Age 82, of a life-time resident of Minerva, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Arbors at Minerva. She was born in Canton on March 1, 1937 to David and Ruth (Moormon) Yant. She worked at Ohio Drill Co. in Homeworth and Green Gables of N. Georgetown. She was a member of the Minerva Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence A. Morris who died in 2000; a brother and sister-in-law, Twila B. & James Foster. She is survived by four sons, Allen (Luann) Morris of Minerva, Larry (Karen) Morris of Gobles, Mich., Jackson David (Barb) Morris of Staffordsville, Ky., Daniel (Irene) Morris of Gobles, Mich.; a sister, Ruth (Robert) McDonald; 21 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:00 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Jonathan Tokosh officiating. Burial will be in the Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be will be Friday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
