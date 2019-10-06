|
|
Shirley June (Willaman) Sauder
91, of Mesa, AZ and formerly of North Canton, Ohio peacefully passed on April 11, 2019 with her husband (Roger) and her two daughters, Susan Decker (husband Dr. Jeffrey Decker) and Sherry Rees at her side. She was born on September 7, 1927 to the late Arvine and Rhea (Lutz) Willaman.
She had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by her sister, Nancy Johnson of Massillon, Ohio and brother Arvine (Chip) Willaman Jr. of Ft. Pierce, FL.
Shirley was a homemaker when her daughters were young and later worked in the school libraries of H.C. Sauder Jr H.S. and Kent State Stark Campus. Shirley and her husband enjoyed playing cards, golfing, traveling with friends and Ohio State football. Her kind and loving devotion to family and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
A joint celebration of life (see Roger's obituary below) will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home, on Saturday October 12, 2019. The family invites you to visit: www.paqueletfuneralhome.com to read their obituaries, sign the online guest book and share fond memories.
Roger Edward Sauder
92, of Mesa, AZ and formerly from North Canton, Ohio passed on August 17, 2019 following a heart attack. He was born on February 16, 1927 to the late Harold C. Sauder and Ilo (Shobe) Sauder. Roger leaves his two daughters, Susan
Decker (husband Dr. Jeffrey Decker) and Sherry Rees. He enjoyed four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His step-mother, Dorthy Sauder, has also preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Donald Sauder and two half-sisters, June Preusser and Joyce Garn.
Roger graduated early from Jackson H.S. to join the US Navy. Upon his return after the war, he attended The Ohio State University, where his brother and father also received their degrees. He married Shirley on June 27th and they celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2018. Roger was in management at Nationwide Insurance, retiring after 35 years. Upon his retirement, Roger and Shirley moved to Punta Gorda, FL where they enjoyed the sunshine and golf for 20 years.
A joint celebration of life (see Shirley's obituary above) will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. with a service commencing at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit: www.paqueletfuneralhome.com to read their obituaries, sign the online guest book and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019