Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Baxter Ridge United Methodist Church
4006 Jade Rd NW
Carrollton, OH
SHIRLEY L. WILSON


1936 - 2019
SHIRLEY L. WILSON Obituary
Shirley L. Wilson

83, passed away surrounded by her family on August 19, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1936 the daughter of the late Lon & Verdie Westfall. She was a manager for 20 years at McDonalds and after her retirement helped others by working with Hospice. Shirley was given the title of "Queen Yard Saler"

always enjoying a good deal. She also enjoyed going on Cruises and traveling to many different places. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Shirley was a woman of great faith and was a member of both Baxter Ridge United Methodist Church and Union Church of Avon Park Florida. She had a twinkle in her eye, love in her heart, and a giving and caring spirit to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husbands Joseph Teeter, Ronald Welty, and Lawrence Wilson; sisters Mildred, and Evelyn; brothers Donald, and Ted Westfall; and beloved daughter-in-law Denise Abel Teeter. Shirley is survived by her loving family, children Connie Jo (Ed) Prestia, Jerry (Carrie) Teeter, Gary Teeter, and Sharon (Jeff) Bellamy; grandchildren Aleisa, Richard, Sommer, Joey, Adam, Tyler, Miles, Michelle, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren Kaelin, Gavin, Tyson, Allie, Maddon, Cadence, Olin, Millie, Brantley, Bristol, Nevin, and Payton; brothers Bob and Larry Westfall; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held for family and friends, Thursday at 1:00PM at Baxter Ridge United Methodist Church (4006 Jade Rd NW, Carrollton) with Pastor Richard Wallace and Pastor Fred Strausser officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carrollton Community Hospice at 704 Canton Rd NW ste A Carrollton, Ohio 44615 The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, (330) 477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019
