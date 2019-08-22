Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Baxter Ridge United Methodist Church
4006 Jade Rd NW
Carrollton, OH
SHIRLEY L. WILSON


1936 - 2019
SHIRLEY L. WILSON Obituary
Shirley L. Wilson

A Memorial Service will be held for family and friends, (TODAY) Thursday at 1:00PM at Baxter Ridge United Methodist Church (4006 Jade Rd NW, Carrollton) with Pastor Richard Wallace and Pastor Fred Strausser officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carrollton Community Hospice at 704 Canton Rd NW ste A Carrollton, Ohio 44615 The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, (330) 477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
