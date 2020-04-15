|
Shirley Leanne (Gillespie) Martin
age 86, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday morning April 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 13, 1934 in Cambridge, Ohio daughter to the late Blaine James and Gladys (Shattuck) Gillespie. Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, pastor's wife and charter member of Bible Believers Baptist Church of North Canton where she was the church pianist almost 50 years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. James K. Gillespie of Stephenville, Texas, and sisters, Ruth Watson and Jean Austin, both of Canton, Ohio. Survivors included her husband of nearly 67 years, Pastor (retired) Arthur Martin, founder of Bible Believers Baptist Church; four children, Arthur Martin of Clinton, James Martin of Canton, Lisa (Tim) Dombroski of Clinton and Bruce (Ruth) Martin of Minerva; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elaine Gillespie of Abilene, Texas, along with loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be Friday 11 a.m. at Henry Warstler Cemetery with Pastor Andrew Decker officiating. A memorial service will be scheduled in the church at a later date. Memorials may be made to the church for the church's tract ministry.
(Arnold 330-456-7291)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020