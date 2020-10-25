Shirley Lou (Anderson) Kell
"Together Again"
passed away Monday evening October 19, 2020 at the age of 93. She had been afflicted with dementia for the last five years living at the Inn at Whitewood and later moved to the memory unit at St. Luke Lutheran Home for the past year. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 24, 1927 but moved to the Canton area as a young child, where she spent the rest of her life. She graduated from Canton McKinley High School and was the valedictorian of her graduating class of 1945. She was a devoted wife and mother raising three sons with her husband of 38 years, A. Earl Kell who passed away in 1983. They loved to camp at Leesville Lake and many other campgrounds as they traveled around the country sightseeing and hiking. They also took fishing trips each year with Earl's family. After her kids were teenagers, Shirley was employed for over 20 years as an LRC technician in the Canton City elementary schools and then as a laboratory aide for the Timken High School math and science classes. After retiring, she volunteered at Meadow Wind Health Care Center. She attended Al-Anon meetings for over 20 years. Shirley was an active member of Calvary United Methodist church where she taught children's Sunday School classes with her mother Irene Anderson. She later attended Canton Nazarene, teaching an older adult Sunday school class. She was a member of the Canton Coterie Club for most of its existence serving as secretary and then president in later years.
Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents Clarence and Irene Anderson, husband Anthony (Earl) Kell, sister and brother-in-law Gloria (Russell) Dressler, brother-in-law Richard (Dick) Kell and brother and sister -in-law Joseph (Virginia and Jean) Langsdale. Also, a very good friend she met through the grief center, Vince Forte. She is survived by: three sons; Glenn (Janet), Keith (Pam), and Duane (Lori) Kell: brother, Clarence "Andy" (Rosie) Anderson: sister-in-law Sally Kell: four grandsons; Dan(Sherry), Mark (Laura), Tom (Eleni), and Steve( Francie) Kell: granddaughter, Jennifer (Eric) Gupta: and 10 great grandchildren.
There will only be a private graveside ceremony for immediate family members. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721