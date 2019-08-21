|
Shirley M.
Breedlove
age 88, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Florida where she resided with her daughter.
Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and her sister, Mary. Survived by daughter, Shannon; sons, Kris, Keith and Scot; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Ken.
Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 am in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends may call from 9-10 am before services. Burial in Melscheimer Cemetery will follow. To read the complete obituary, share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www. SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger,
(330) 456-8237
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019