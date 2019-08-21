Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY BREEDLOVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY M. BREEDLOVE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY M. BREEDLOVE Obituary
Shirley M.

Breedlove

age 88, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Florida where she resided with her daughter.

Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and her sister, Mary. Survived by daughter, Shannon; sons, Kris, Keith and Scot; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Ken.

Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 am in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends may call from 9-10 am before services. Burial in Melscheimer Cemetery will follow. To read the complete obituary, share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www. SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger,

(330) 456-8237
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now