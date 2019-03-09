Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shirley M. McCollum


Shirley M. McCollum Obituary
Shirley M. McCollum 1929 - 2019

age 90, of Canton died Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Altercare of Navarre. Born February 16, 1929 in

Canton, Ohio to the late Howard R. and Etta R.

(Swartz) Stoneman. She was a life resident of Canton. Shirley love making porcelain dolls, collecting glassware, knitting and china painting.

Preceded in death by her husband, James Gordon

McCollum in 2016; a sister, Carolyn Stoneman; a

brother, Howard R. Stoneman Jr. She is survived by

two daughters and son-in-law, Sharon Johnson,

Cindy and Ken Wise; four grandchildren; 10 great

grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Kay and

Emmett Makley; extended family, Cliff McPeak;

other family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019
