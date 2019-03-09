|
Shirley M. McCollum 1929 - 2019
age 90, of Canton died Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Altercare of Navarre. Born February 16, 1929 in
Canton, Ohio to the late Howard R. and Etta R.
(Swartz) Stoneman. She was a life resident of Canton. Shirley love making porcelain dolls, collecting glassware, knitting and china painting.
Preceded in death by her husband, James Gordon
McCollum in 2016; a sister, Carolyn Stoneman; a
brother, Howard R. Stoneman Jr. She is survived by
two daughters and son-in-law, Sharon Johnson,
Cindy and Ken Wise; four grandchildren; 10 great
grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Kay and
Emmett Makley; extended family, Cliff McPeak;
other family and friends.
A memorial gathering will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019