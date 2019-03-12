Shirley M. Nichols 1935-2019



83, of Massillon, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born on June 8, 1935 in Clendenin, West Virginia to the late Roy and Lydia (Walker) Shafer. Shirley retired from Affinity Hospital where she worked in housekeeping for 30 years. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling and attending bus trips to Cleveland with her children and grandchildren. Shirley's greatest passion in life was her family and spending time with them. One of her greatest attributes that her children will always remember was her heart of gold and how she was willing to help anyone no matter what.



She is survived by her children, Geary (Genny) Ashley, Cathy Dottavio, James Nichols, Arley (Donna) Nichols and Anita Nichols; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren with one coming soon and two great-great-grandchildren; she also has 11 siblings. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by two children; two siblings; and her best friend, Arley Nichols whom together they raised their five wonderful children.



A funeral for Shirley will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends starting at noon until the time of the service. Final resting place will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.



