Shirley M. (Snyder) Oblisk-Prather
age 83 of Massillon, OH went to Heaven on Sunday, September 15, 2019 to be with the Lord. She was a loving, Christian woman who loved her family.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Oblisk, and her second husband, Adrian Prather. Shirley leaves behind 4 sons, Terry and Lorraine Oblisk, John Oblisk, Lester Oblisk, and Steve and Connie Oblisk, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brother Jeff Snyder, and sister, Lois Gillis. She will also be missed by special friends, Kevin, Karen, Virginia, and Peggy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Newman Baptist Church (11155 Orrville Street NW, Massillon, OH 44647) with Pastor Dennis McDonald officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 17, 2019