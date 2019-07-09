|
Shirley Mae Holder
Shirley passed away peacefully Sunday July 7, 2019 at 1:00 a.m. at age 88. She was born February 4, 1931 in Carrolton, Ohio to the late John and Ethel Trushel. Shirley is survived by her husband Don Holder, daughters Sally (John) Little and Wendy (Ken) Peters, granddaughters Amy (Doug) Provosto, Tricia (Ed) Pfirrmann, and Brooke Nutter, grandsons Joe (Diane) Little and Toby Nutter, great grandchildren Westin and Landry Little, brothers Verl and Nelson Trushel and sister Bea Overgaard. She is preceded in death by brother Robert Trushel and sister Myrna Feldbush.
Shirley enjoyed working as a bookkeeper for 40 years in the local area. She was a member of the Community Christian Church in North Canton for over 62 years. Don and Shirley celebrated 70 years of marriage on May 29, 2019. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to either Community Christian Church at 210 N. Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720 or Aultman Hospice & Palliative Care at 2821 Woodlawn Ave., Canton, Ohio 44708.
Funeral service will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1 pm in the Schneeberger Funeral Home with John Hayward of Community Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends will be received one hour before services from Noon to 1 pm Thursday. To share a memory or send condolences or read the extended obituary, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com.
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on July 9, 2019