Shirley Mae Miller
Age 90, of Canton, Ohio passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Joseph Care Center. Shirley was born May 4, 1929, in Canton to the late Glen and Edna Harding. She resided in Canton most of her life where she worked as head nurse of her floor at Aultman Hospital until her retirement in 1991.
Shirley is survived by her children, Steve (Becky) Miller and Cindy (Jim) Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Kalicki, Melissa (Scott) Clark, and Stephanie (Dereck) Holben and one great-granddaughter, Olivia. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Warren Harding.
Per Shirley's wishes, no services are planned at this time. Online condolences may left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019