Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Shirley Mae Miller


1929 - 2019
Shirley Mae Miller Obituary
Shirley Mae Miller

Age 90, of Canton, Ohio passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Joseph Care Center. Shirley was born May 4, 1929, in Canton to the late Glen and Edna Harding. She resided in Canton most of her life where she worked as head nurse of her floor at Aultman Hospital until her retirement in 1991.

Shirley is survived by her children, Steve (Becky) Miller and Cindy (Jim) Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Kalicki, Melissa (Scott) Clark, and Stephanie (Dereck) Holben and one great-granddaughter, Olivia. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Warren Harding.

Per Shirley's wishes, no services are planned at this time.

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019
